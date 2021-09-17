We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious scrambled egg muffins make for a decadent weekend brunch treat.

Our scrambled eggs muffins recipe gives you light, fluffy and flavoursome eggs alongside another British classic. The English

muffin – which comes from the French word moufflet meaning soft bread – were popular in the 18th and 19th centuries when muffin men would walk the streets of England carrying trays of muffins to sell to hungry customers. We’ve showcased them best here by toasting and slathering with butter, before topping with the eggs. We recommend serving with smoked salmon for an extra touch of indulgence.

Ingredients 4 medium eggs

4tbsp double cream

salt and freshly ground black pepper

25g butter

2 muffins halved and toasted

2tbsp freshly chopped flat leaf parsley or mint

Method Beat together the eggs and double cream with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Melt the butter in a small non-stick pan and, when foaming, add the egg mix. Cook over a gentle heat, stirring until scrambled according to preference.

Pop the hot toasted muffins onto warm plates, top with scrambled eggs and serve at once with chopped parsley to garnish (if wished).

Top tips for making scrambled egg muffins:

For a healthier version of this recipe, swap the cream for semi-skimmed milk when making your eggs. And be sure to give them a good whisk before adding to the pan, so they're extra light and fluffy.

