Impress your friends and family with these easy flower fairy cakes decorated in just three simple steps.
Practice your fairy cake decorating skills with our flower fairy cakes. This recipe uses readymade fairy cakes and includes a step-by-step guide on how to make flower icing using ready-to-roll icing. Top each flower with a chocolate drop and serve.
Ingredients
- 12 ready-made fairy cakes using our classic fairy cakes recipe
- 50g (2oz) unsalted butter
- 100g (4oz) icing sugar, sifted
- Few drops of vanilla essence
- 1/2 500g pack Pastel Collection ready-to-roll icing
- 15ml (1tbsp) chocolate drops
Method
Cut the tops off each of the fairy cakes to level the surface. Beat the butter until smooth, then gradually beat in the icing sugar and vanilla essence. Spread the butter icing on the top of each fairy cake.
Roll out the pastel-coloured icings on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Using medium and small flower-shaped cutters, cut out about 18 small flowers and 12 medium flowers.
Place either three small fondant flowers or two medium flowers together on top of the buttercream, pressing down gently. Place a single chocolate drop in the centre of each of the small flowers and three drops in the centre of the larger flowers. Serve on day of making or store in an airtight container for 1-2 days.
Top tips for making flower fairy cakes
Use white and yellow marzipan instead of the coloured fondant if preferred.
Look in cake decorating shops or good kitchenware stores for small flower-shaped cutters. See our cake decorating tools collection for more.
