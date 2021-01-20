We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A stack of these fluffy Japanese pancakes would make a perfect sharing dessert.

These fluffy Japanese pancakes are a real show-stopper of a treat on Pancake Day. Also known as Japanese soufflé pancakes, these treats are smaller, yet thicker than a traditional pancake recipe. Made with a combination of batter and a light meringue these fluffy pancakes are a popular treat. The meringue gives the pancakes a wonderful sweetness that tastes amazing with the vanilla in the batter.

Watch how to make Fluffy Japanese pancakes

Ingredients For the cake batter base:

1 egg yolk

1 tsp (5g) granulated sugar

1 tsp(10g) flavorless vegetable oil or light olive oil

2 tbsp (20g) whole milk

A pinch of salt

A dash of vanilla paste or almond paste

3 tbsp (30g) all-purpose flour

1/3 tsp of baking powder

For the meringue:

2 egg whites

1 heaping tablespoon

2 tsp (20g) sugar

Method Making the batter: Whisk together the egg yolk and sugar until pale. Then, add the oil and gradually whisk in the milk before adding a pinch of salt and a dash of vanilla paste.

In a separate bowl, sift together your flour and baking powder then add this to your batter mixture. Give it a good whisk, and set aside.

Making the meringue: Pour the egg whites into a bowl and whisk using a hand mixer on a low setting. When all of the egg white becomes firm, add half of granulated sugar. Keep whisking until the sugar dissolves, then add the rest of the sugar. When all the sugar dissolves and the meringue looks shiny, turn the mixer speed to high and whisk until stiff peak forms. This should take you about 3 minutes.

Now, preheat your pan or griddle to a low heat before combining the cake batter base and meringue. To do this, gently add 1/3 of the meringue to the batter at a time. Gently fold together using a spatula, making sure it’s fully combined.

Grease the inside of your pancake ring. Drop the pancake mix into the ring and once firm, flip the pancake over and heat the other side.

Stack and decorate with whipped cream, fruits, or fruit puree.

Top tips for making fluffy Japanese pancakes

When making the cake batter, ensure it's whisked until the batter is sticky. You really need to develop the gluten to ensure it can hold the meringue when it's added later.

