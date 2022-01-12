We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add some chocolate or peanut M&M’s to your cookie dough to make these mouthwatering M&M cookies.



Whether you’re looking for a colourful contribution to a picnic or something to brighten up your day at home, these M&M cookies will certainly do the trick. They’re a great twist on classic chocolate chip cookies, using the sweets in place of the chocolate chips. And while we’ve stuck to the basics in our recipe with the traditional M&Ms – swap out the chocolate M&Ms for peanut or crisp instead.

Ingredients 125g butter, softened

75g light brown sugar

75g caster sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

200g self-raising flour

100g M&Ms any kind

Method Heat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 4. Lightly grease or line 2 baking sheets.

Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Then add the eggs and vanilla and beat well. Add the flour and beat until all the mixture is combined then stir in the M&Ms. Keep a few back to place on top.

Drop tablespoons onto greased baking sheets, spacing apart as they will double in size. Place remaining M&Ms on top of each cookie.

Bake until lightly browned and then cool on baking sheet for a few mins, then place on a wire rack.

Top tips for making M&M cookies

If you prefer your cookies with a soft, rather than crunchy texture, under-bake them slightly in the oven. Instead of leaving them in for 20 minutes, take them out at 18 minutes and leave them to cool. Alternatively, add a punch of cornstarch into your dough for super soft cookies that rise when baked.

You might also like:

Sugar cookies recipe

Peanut butter cookies

Snickerdoodles

Click to rate ( 8 ratings) Sending your rating