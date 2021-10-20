We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These gorgeously golden gingerbread mummies are ready in just 45 minutes.

Our Halloween gingerbread mummies recipe is so simple. It’s quick to whip up, only requiring a gingerbread person shape cutter and some piped icing to create that ‘mummy’ effect. Plus, these Halloween cookies are perfect if you’ve got lots of people to feed, as it makes 30 gingerbread mummies in just one batch. Let the kids get creative with decorating using icing and Smarties. Or give them red writing icing and chocolate sprinkles to make these treats even spookier.

Ingredients 350g plain flour, plus extra to dust

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

2tsp ground ginger

100g butter

175g soft light brown sugar

3tbsp golden syrup

1 medium egg

400g white icing sugar

Decorate with icing pens and Smarties

Method To start your halloween gingerbread sift flour into a mixing bowl with the bicarbonate of soda and ginger. Using your fingertips, rub in the butter until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs, then stir in the sugar.

Gently warm the syrup in a glass bowl in the microwave for 15 secs. Add the egg, whisk together and pour onto the flour mixture. Mix with a wooden spoon until clumps form, then mix with your hands to make a smooth dough.

Lightly dust the work surface with flour and roll out the dough to about the thickness of two £1 coins. Cut out shapes using biscuit cutters and place on baking trays lined with baking paper. Re-roll the trimmings and cut out more shapes until all the dough has been used.

Heat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Bake the biscuits for 10-15 mins. Cool slightly, then transfer to a wire rack to cool and harden.

To decorate, mix the icing sugar with 3-4tbsp water and pipe all over the biscuits to create a mummy effect. Finish off by using coloured icing for the mouth and eyes – or, round sweets like Smarties and Skittles.

Top tips for making gingerbread mummies:

Let the kids help with handy disposable piping bags. It'll cut down on the washing up too.

