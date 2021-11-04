We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This gooseberry crumble is a quick dessert that tastes great with cream or custard.

Phil Vickery’s delicious gooseberry crumble recipe is made using fresh gooseberries – which are gorgeously juicy and high in vitamin C, vitamin A, Potassium and Magnesium. It takes only 45 mins to make and bake and can serve around four people. The perfect way to end a family roast – the juicy fruit is complimented by a beautiful buttery crumble topping. Eat cold or serve warm.

Ingredients 875g English gooseberries, topped and tailed

100–175g unrefined granulated sugar

100g cold unsalted butter, cubed

A pinch of salt

200g plain white flour

100g caster sugar

Clotted cream, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Place the gooseberries in a stainless-steel saucepan, add the granulated sugar and heat until the fruit starts to burst. Remove from the heat and then tip into a 23 cm (9-inch) ovenproof baking dish; the gooseberries should almost be in a single layer on the bottom of the dish.

Place the cold butter, salt and flour together in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs, then add the sugar and pulse again just to bring together – do not overwork (this ensures that the mixture does not ‘cake up’, leaving the crumble nice and loose).

Spread the crumble evenly over the cooked gooseberries and bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, or until golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly (the secret with crumble is to eat it warm, not hot) and serve with clotted cream.

Top tips for making gooseberry crumble:

Want to add even more flavour? Crush some nuts into your crumble topping - we love almonds, pistachios or hazelnuts. Yum!

