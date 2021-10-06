We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These pumpkin pecan muffins are a staple for Halloween, as the weather gets colder and you want a warming start to your day or afternoon snack.

Taking a classic pumpkin muffins recipe and turning it on its head, we’ve used pureed pumpkin in these muffins to make them just a little bit quicker and easier to bake. We’ve also added some pinch ground cloves along with the pecans to really bring that autumny feeling into the muffins. And while we’ve kept these pumpkin pecan muffins super basic, you can decorate them using traditional icing for an extra twist of sweetness.

Ingredients 1 egg

175ml semi-skimmed milk or unsweetened soya milk

100g canned pumpkin puree

55ml olive oil

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

220g plain flour

75g sugar

75g chopped pecans

3 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

pinch ground cloves

dash grated nutmeg

Method Preheat oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6

Line muffin tin with paper muffin cups

Beat egg in medium-sized bowl, then add milk, oil, pumpkin, and vanilla. Stir thoroughly until mixture is smooth.

In a separate large bowl, mix together all remaining dry ingredients.

Add all of the wet mixture to the large bowl of dry ingredients. Fold together gently until the flour mixture is just moistened, ensuring you do not over-mix (over-mixing will cause the muffins to not rise properly). The batter will be lumpy, not smooth.

Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling nearly to the top.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean at the centre of a muffin.

Top tips for making pumpkin pecan muffins:

If you can't find pumpkin puree, cook 100g of fresh pumpkin on the stove with a bit of water until the mixture is quite pulpy.

