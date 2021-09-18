We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The perfect way to use up leftover pumpkin, these sweet pumpkin muffins take just 30 minutes to bake.

Just like our pumpkin cupcakes, these pumpkin muffins are packed with pumpkin, making them extra moist. These muffins are also flavoured with other ingredients such as Cheddar, chives, and pumpkin seeds. The perfect packed lunch treat.

Ingredients 275g (10oz) plain flour

1tbsp baking powder

85g (3oz) light spreadable butter, melted

1tbsp caster sugar

100g (3½ oz) reduced-fat mature Cheddar cheese

275g (10oz) peeled and grated pumpkin or butternut squash

2tbsp freshly snipped chives

2 eggs

175ml (6floz) semi- skimmed milk

2tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method Preheat the oven to 190ºC (gas mark 5, 375ºF) and line a muffin tin with 10 paper muffin cases.

In a large bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder.

Stir the sugar, cheese, pumpkin or butternut squash and chives into the flour mixture and mix well.

In another bowl, beat together the eggs, milk and melted butter and pour over the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined – the batter will be lumpy.

Fill the muffin cases, then sprinkle the tops with the pumpkin seeds. Bake for 20-25 mins until risen and firm. They’re delicious eaten warm or cold.

Top tips for making pumpkin muffins

This recipe would work just as well with butternut squash. You could also try adding nuts to the mixture including walnuts and almond, which would pair perfectly with the sweetness of the pumpkin.

Find out more about how to use leftover pumpkin with our handy guide.

