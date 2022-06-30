Healthy chicken casserole recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(566 ratings)

Our healthy chicken casserole recipe is perfect for cold winter nights, made with plenty of veg and butter beans for a filling meal that's good for you too

healthy chicken casserole
  • healthy
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 30 mins
Total Time1 hours 45 mins
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories529 Kcal26%
Sugar8.4 g9%
Fat18.3 g26%
Saturated Fat4.5 g23%
Salt1.74 g
Protein40.0 g80%
Carbohydrates52.0 g20%
Salt1.74 g
Jessica Dady
By
published

This healthy chicken casserole is the perfect balance of nutritious and low fat, but comforting and tasty.

It's a great option if you're trying to stay healthy but want to feed the same meal to the whole family. To keep the fat content down even more, remove the skins from the chicken thighs and cut off any excess fat before browning. Alternatively, if the family like the skin, just remove it from individual portions before eating. You can add extra vegetables to the casserole if you like, or vary it by season. Leeks or celeriac work well. Serve on its own or with crusty bread.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, halved and finely sliced
  • 2 carrots, peeled and thickly sliced
  • 2 celery sticks, thickly sliced
  • 605g pack chicken thigh fillets
  • 1 tbsp plain flour
  • 500g new potatoes, quartered
  • Leaves from 2 rosemary sprigs and 2 thyme sprigs
  • 600ml stock
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 410g can butter beans, drained
  • Crusty wholegrain or seeded bread, to serve

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. To make this chicken casserole, preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 3. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof pan and cook the onion until soft. Add the carrots and celery and stir so they are all coated in oil. Cook for 4-5 mins.
  2. Toss the chicken in the flour, add to the pan and cook until lightly browned. Then add the potatoes, rosemary, thyme and stock. Heat until simmering, cover and cook in the oven for 45 mins.
  3. Mix the cornflour with 4 tbsp water to make a paste. Stir into the casserole and then add the beans and cook for another 10 mins. Serve with chunks of bread.

Top tip for this healthy chicken casserole

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving.

You might also like...

Explore More
Bean Recipes Carrot Recipes Casserole Recipes Chicken Recipes Chicken casserole Recipes Healthy Recipes Potato Recipes
Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady

Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.