These healthy muffins with bananas are packed with oats, cinnamon, and dried black mulberries.

Muster up a batch of these healthy muffins with bananas for a quick, filling breakfast. The oats make the sponge dense but the texture of the banana keeps them moist and soft. Unlike our classic banana muffins, these are made with mulberries. If you can’t find mulberries you can use apple chunks or blueberries instead.

Ingredients 100g whole oats

1tsp baking powder

2 ripe bananas

3 eggs

2 tsps ground cinnamon

2 tsps pure vanilla extract

pinch of salt

100g dried black mulberries

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place liners in 10 cups of a muffin tin. Combine all the ingredients, except the mulberries, in the blender and process until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a bowl and add the mulberries. Stir well. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the mixture into each of the lined muffin cups.

Bake for 30 minutes. Have a look at them every now and then to make sure they don’t brown too much or too quickly.

Top tips for making healthy muffins with banana

Ren Kroes, author of the recipe, says: “Don’t be fooled by their sweetness: these muffins pack a serious power breakfast punch. I usually make about 10 of these at a time so I can eat them as a snack or take them with me for breakfast during the week. When I do take one to go, I’ll pick up a tasty coffee on my way to enjoy with it. These muffins are also a tasty, fun, nutritious breakfast for kids.”

