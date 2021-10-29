We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add a burst of flavour to any meal with these herb roasted potatoes. Thyme, rosemary, and oregano combine with a pop of chilli and red pepper flakes to make these crispy potatoes a delicious side.

A tasty alternative to traditional roast potatoes, these potatoes go well with everything from roast dinners to BBQs. Save time and leave the skins on for a rustic flavour, or mix it up by swapping half the white potatoes for sweet ones. Any leftover cold potatoes can be sliced and fried in hot oil or used to make bubble and squeak.

Ingredients 750g potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp red pepper flakes

½ tsp chilli powder

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Few sprigs fresh rosemary

Method Preheat oven to 180⁰C/350⁰F/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.

Put the potatoes into a large saucepan, cover with cold salted water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and return to the pan.

Put the lid on the pan and shake very well to roughen the surface of the potatoes.

Pour the oil into the pan and shake again to coat them.

Put the thyme, rosemary, oregano, pepper flakes, chilli powder and salt and pepper into a small bowl. Mix together well.

Add the herb mix to the potatoes and shake again to thoroughly coat the potatoes.

Tip the potatoes into a medium sized roasting tin. Add a little extra olive oil if necessary.

Roast for about 1 hour or until the potatoes are golden brown and crispy. Serve immediately with fresh rosemary scattered over.

Top tip for making herb roasted potatoes...

Toss a few skin-on garlic cloves into the roasting dish before cooking for added flavour.

You might also like

Roasted sweet potatoes

Goose fat roast potatoes

Garlic roast potatoes

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week