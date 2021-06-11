We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Joe Wicks’ black cherry and yogurt ripple ice cream recipe is made with just six ingredients.

This delicious ripple ice cream is so simple to recreate at home in just 15 minutes. This Greek yogurt-based ice cream will take around 3-4 hours to set, so make it in advance. The sharpness of the tangy black cherries and the creaminess of the double cream and yogurt combination, work wonders together. This ripple ice cream recipe serves 6-8.

Ingredients 300ml double cream

180ml maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

500g Greek yogurt

320g frozen dark cherries

juice of ½ lemon

Method Put the double cream, 100ml of the maple syrup, and the vanilla bean paste in a large mixing bowl and whisk with a handheld electric whisk until the mixture forms soft peaks. Fold in the Greek yogurt until fully combined and pour into a wide, shallow freezer-safe container. Freeze the mixture for 3–4 hours, or until completely frozen.

Place the frozen black cherries in a food processor with the remaining maple syrup and lemon juice and blitz until smooth. Empty into a bowl and clean the bowl of the food processor.

Chop the frozen Greek yogurt into smaller blocks, place it in the food processor, and process it until smooth.

Tip the blended Greek yogurt mixture back into the freezer-safe container.

Ripple the frozen cherry mixture through the frozen Greek yogurt mixture with a spoon and place back in the freezer for 20–30 minutes until frozen enough to scoop. Scoop into cones or bowls to serve. Recipe from Joe’s Family Food, 100 delicious, easy recipes to enjoy together by Joe Wicks VIEW AT AMAZON | £10



Top tips for making Joe Wicks ripple ice cream recipe

You could try this recipe using other frozen fruit instead. Swap the black cherries for raspberries, strawberries, or even blackberries.

You might also like...

Lean in 15 more Joe Wicks recipes

Best Joe Wicks cookbooks

Joe Wicks chicken pie recipe

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating