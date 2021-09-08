We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For a treat with a citrusy twist, these lemon meringue muffins are absolutely perfect.

A bite of these lemon meringue muffins will certainly take you to sunnier climates as we’ve used three different forms of the lemon to create this recipe. Much like lemon poppy seed muffins, lemon meringue muffins can be a great choice for breakfast as they give you that much-needed sugar kick in the morning. Or they can be a great 3pm treat, depending on how you decorate them. We’ve gone for a meringue topping, browned on the top to give it that authentic, smoky-style finish that pairs so brilliantly with the bitterness of the lemon.

Ingredients For the muffins:

175g caster sugar

175g butter, softened

3 medium eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

finely grated rind and juice of 1 lemon

For the meringue:

6 egg whites

300g caster sugar

For the filling:

12tbsp lemon curd

Method Preheat oven to Mark 4, 180°C, 350°F. Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin tin. Cream together sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Pour in egg a little at a time, add 1tbsp of flour with each addition and beat well. Beat in remaining flour with lemon rind and juice, mixing well.

Half-fill each mould with mixture and level the surface. Bake for 20-25 mins until golden and cooked – test with a skewer; it should come out clean. Let the muffins cool in the tin for about 5 mins, then loosen with a knife around the edges. Transfer to a rack and leave to cool.

Split each muffin in half and place the tops on a baking sheet. Put the bases to one side.

For the meringue, whisk the egg whites in a large bowl until they form stiff peaks (this means you can hold the bowl upside down above your head and it will not fall out). Whisk in the caster sugar, a spoonful at a time.

Spoon a little meringue onto the ‘lid’ of each muffin and spread to the edges. Place under a preheated grill for 1-2 mins, until the meringue browns slightly.

Remove the ‘lids’ from the grill and transfer to a wire rack. Leave to cool completely. Put a large spoonful of lemon curd onto each of the reserved bases, then sandwich together with the meringue tops. Keep in an airtight container until ready to serve

Top tips for making lemon meringue muffins:

Avoid over-mixing your mixture by just moistening the ingredients. Try to resist stirring the wet and dry ingredients together thoroughly like you would a cake. Your final mixture should be lumpy and thick with some of the flour still visible to you.

