The punchy lemon flavour, soft sponge, and crunchy poppyseeds work wonders together.

These lemon poppy seed muffins have a zingy citrus flavour from the lemon curd. Unlike our lemon muffins, these muffins are made with poppy seeds. Bake a batch of 12 in just 20 minutes. Ideal for bake sales, parties, or picnics.

Ingredients 300g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100g caster sugar

40g poppy seed

300g lemon curd or lemon marmalade

250ml milk

2 eggs

120g melted butter

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour, baking powder and caster sugar. Mix through the poppy seeds.

In a separate bowl mix the marmalade, milk and eggs and stir until well combined. Mix through the melted butter. Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide between the 12 cases. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making lemon poppy seed muffins

You could swap the lemon curd for orange marmalade instead to make orange flavoured muffins. You could also try lime curd or strawberry jam too for fruiter options.

