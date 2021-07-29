We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just 10 minutes to prep this tasty low calorie chicken tikka masala. A portion of this dish is just 217 calories per serving.

This low calorie curry has a rich masala sauce made from curry paste, 0% fat yogurt, passata, and coconut cream. Packed with onion, red pepper, and tender chunks of chicken breast. This recipe serves four to six people. If you serve four big portions, the calories for each serving will increase to 326 cals, which is still low as far as low calorie meals go.

Ingredients 2tbsps tikka masala curry paste

170g tub 0% fat yogurt

3 chicken breasts (500g) each cut into 5-6 chunks

Spray oil for cooking

1 large onion, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

350g ready prepared diced butternut squash

300ml passata

160ml reduced-fat coconut milk

Handful of fresh coriander

200g basmati rice

Method Mix half the curry paste with all but 2 tbsps of the yogurt and a pinch of salt. Add the chicken, coat well and leave to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.

Set the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Heat the baking tray in the oven. Wipe the marinade off the chicken and bake for 12-14 mins, until it’s beginning to char.

Add 8 sprays of oil to a pan with the onion, cover and cook over a medium heat for 5-8 mins. Add the pepper, squash and the rest of the curry paste. Cook for 5 mins.

Pour in the passata and coconut cream and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 mins. Add the chicken and simmer over a low heat for 5 mins, until the meat is tender. Stir in the rest of the yogurt and the coriander. Serve with rice. For the rice: Cook 200g jasmine or basmati rice as per pack instructions with a few lightly crushed cardamom pods.

Top tips for making low-calorie chicken tikka masala

Swap the chicken breast for tofu or Quorn for even lower fat and calorie option - it will also make it suitable for vegetarians too.

You might also like…

Chicken tikka masala recipe

Healthy chicken tikka

Low calorie lunches

Click to rate ( 1216 ratings) Sending your rating