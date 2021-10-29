We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Mediterranean roast potatoes are the perfect choice for a summer Sunday lunch. Featuring crispy new potatoes and juicy cherry tomatoes baked with olive oil, garlic and anchovies, this spud recipe is a true taste of the Med.

Try serving it up with roast chicken or baked fish for a delicious family feast. Or make it into a complete meal by topping the Mediterranean potatoes with sliced halloumi 25 minutes into the cooking time. Serve with a fresh green salad. To make this dish vegetarian, simply switch the anchovies for an equal amount of capers.

Ingredients 750g new potatoes

4tbsp light olive oil

1 bulb garlic, separated into cloves

50g anchovy fillets (tinned), drained and sliced

200-300g cherry tomatoes on the vine

3-4tbsp sliced olives (black and green)

Black pepper, to season

Method Begin by preheating the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Place the potatoes in a roasting tin and coat with 2tbsp olive oil. Roast them in the centre of the oven for 20 mins.

Remove from the oven and add the rest of the ingredients, drizzling over the remaining olive oil and grinding over some black pepper. Return to the oven for 20-25 mins, or until the potatoes are tender and the skins on the tomatoes are just starting to split. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making this

The way to tell whether a potato is new – rather than just small – is to rub the skin. It should come off easily.

