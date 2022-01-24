We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Delicious homemade burgers with a cheesy surprise in the middle.

Burgers are always a popular family dinner, but these melting middle lamb burgers are a step beyond. They ooze delicious Double Gloucester cheese from the centre as you bite into them. Once you’ve tried this method for making burgers you’ll see how easy it is to do, and it can be adapted in lots of ways. Swap the meat for lean mince beef if you prefer (it won’t affect the calorie count much) and change the mint to fresh chopped rosemary. The cheese can be anything that will melt – cheddar, mozzarella, fontina, blue cheese – whatever takes your fancy.

Ingredients 250g lamb mince

2 tbsp chopped fresh mint

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

60-90g Double Gloucester cheese

Light olive oil, for drizzling

2 ciabatta rolls or burger baps, halved and toasted

Rocket leaves and sliced tomato, to serve

Method Mix together the lamb with the mint and seasoning, divide in half and shape each into burger.

Cut the cheese in half and press a piece into the centre of each burger, pressing well over where it’s been inserted to seal it.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a frying pan. Add burgers. Cook them for 12-15 minutes over a medium heat, turning them occasionally until the cheese starts to ooze out, and the meat juices are clear when burger is pierced with a skewer.

Serve the burgers in toasted rolls or baps with rocket leaves underneath and sliced tomato on top

Top tips for melting middle lamb burgers

If you prefer, cook the burgers in a medium grill, turning once during cooking. They are also great cooked on a barbecue. Spray the barbecue grill with cooking spray before you add them and don't turn them too soon, otherwise they can stick and the cheese can ooze right out when you turn them over.

