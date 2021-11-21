We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mince pies made even more fun easy to scoff – simply by putting them on sticks.

These are perfect for kids parties (or grown ups parties). You can display in a small vase or jar – fill it with decorative sand or pebbles to hold them in place so they don’t damage one another. Use any shapes you like – stars and snowmen both work well. Just remember you need one cutter slightly smaller than the other so you can fit in the mincemeat. To make everything quicker and easier we used shop bought pastry and a jar of readymade mincemeat. However, if you’d rather do all of it yourself, here’s a step by step for our classic mince pie recipe.

Ingredients 210g ready made shortcrust pastry

125g ready made mincemeat

1 egg (beaten)

You will also need:

Cookie cutters

Cake pop sticks/lolly sticks

Method Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Roll out your pastry and cut out your chosen shapes. Cut two for each pop, one slightly larger than the other.

Place your stick in the centre of the smaller shape, making sure at least an inch of the stick is on the pastry.

Roll a small ball of leftover pastry and place it over the stick. Press the two pieces of pastry together to secure the stick in place.

Place a small amount of mincemeat (around 1tsp) on top of the stick.

Cover the mincemeat with the larger shape of pastry and gently press the egdes of both pieces of pastry together – making sure there are no gaps so no mincemeat escapes. Decorate with other festive shapes of pastry if you wish.

Lightly glaze the pastry with the beaten egg and place in the oven. Bake for around 20 mins until the pastry is golden brown.

Allow to cool, then serve.

Top tip for mince pie pops

You can get cake pop stands to display your creations from cook shops and online. Many cake pop stick kits also come with cardboard stands to stand your pops up in. You could even cover one in Christmas wrapping paper to make it festive.

