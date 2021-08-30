We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Mini Egg brownies are perfect for an afternoon baking with kids.

These Mini Egg chocolate brownies are a moist and delicious treat that the whole family will enjoy. They’re so simple to make, combining rich, gooey brownie, with soft buttercream and a sweet chocolate topping. If you don’t have a small loaf tray then you could cook the brownies in a deep tray, like usual, and then cut into rectangular slices for the bars – whatever is easiest for you. Rope in your little one to help stir the mixture and top with Mini Eggs once cool.

Ingredients For the brownie:

100g dark chocolate

50g butter

125g caster sugar

2 large eggs

30g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

For the filling:

110g butter

500g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

60ml milk

Yellow food colouring, optional

To decorate:

100g milk chocolate

18-24 Mini Eggs

You will also need:

A small loaf tin tray or a bun tin for round bars

Cake release spray

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and spray each the tray with cake release spray.

Melt the dark chocolate on a low heat in the microwave, stirring every now and then until melted. Leave to cool slightly.

In a large mixing bowl add the rest of the ingredients and whisk with an electric hand whisk until combined. Gradually pour in the melted chocolate and combine.

Spoon the brownie mixture into each individual slot in the small loaf tin tray. Bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until springy to touch.

Leave to cool and then pop out the tin and leave to cool further on a wire rack.

Meanwhile make the buttercream by combining all the of the ingredients together with an electric hand whisk. Once you’re happy with your buttercream spoon it onto each brownie bar and spread with a knife. Make sure you get most of the buttercream in the centre of the brownie bar to create the ridge – you can use a piping bag if you find that easier.

Put the bars in the fridge to set a little. Melt the chocolate on a low heat in the microwave, stirring every now and then. Leave to cool a little.

Take the brownie bars out of the fridge, place on some greaseproof paper and spoon over the chocolate until covered. Pop 3 Mini Eggs on each bar and leave to set.

Top tips for making Mini Egg brownies recipe:

You can play around with these brownie bars, swapping milk chocolate for dark or white and mini eggs for smarties or chocolate buttons depending on your preference.

You might also like…

Click to rate ( 49 ratings) Sending your rating