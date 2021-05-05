We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fresh mint chocolate cake is a deliciously refreshing sweet treat.

Our mint chocolate cake with two delicious layers is smothered with a decadent double cream and dark chocolate icing. We’ve used fresh mint leaves in our chocolate cake and the icing to ensure it tastes as fresh as possible, but if you don’t have any, mint flavouring works well too – just add between 1ml and 3ml depending on taste.

Ingredients 250g (8oz) caster sugar

3 tbsp (10g) chopped fresh mint leaves

125g (4oz) butter, softened

2 medium eggs

250g (8oz) self-raising flour

60g (2oz) cocoa powder, sifted

For the icing:

300ml (½ pint) double cream

10g mint leaves, plus extra for decoration

200g bar dark chocolate, roughly broken into pieces

You will also need:

2 x 20cm (8in) sandwich tins, base-lined and buttered

Method To make the chocolate cake: Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Put 1 tbsp of the sugar into a small bowl with the mint and pound together until the sugar is green. Cream the butter with the minty sugar and the remaining

sugar, add the eggs, one at a time, with a little flour, beating well. Fold in the rest of the flour sifted with the cocoa. Add 125ml (4fl oz) warm water. Mix until smooth, and divide between the tins. Bake for 25 mins. Cool on a wire rack.

To make the icing: Put the cream in a pan with the bruised mint leaves. Bring to the boil slowly, then take off the heat and leave to infuse for at least 30 mins. Reheat the cream, then strain it over the chocolate

pieces in a large bowl and stir gently until the chocolate melts and the icing is smooth. Leave for 5-10 mins, to cool. Use a generous 3 tbsp to sandwich the cakes together, spread the rest over the top and ease it down the sides. Leave to set. Decorate with sugared mint leaves.

Tips for making mint chocolate cake:

Top your icing with sugar mint leaves. To make, brush small mint leaves with lightly beaten egg white and then sprinkle with caster sugar. Leave on paper or a rack to dry for one hour before adding to the cake.

You might also like…

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake

Mint chocolate cupcakes

Chocolate orange cake

Click to rate ( 345 ratings) Sending your rating