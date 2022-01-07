We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Moroccan tomatoes is one of the quickest simple dishes we know, perfect when you want a speedy brunch or light lunch.

This dish a spring delight. It only takes 15 minutes to pull together, including cooking time. Plus it’s so easy to create, all in one pot. Choose beautifully ripe tomatoes that still have a bit of firmness to them, and – if you can – the fine British asparagus tips that come into season from early April. Though it makes a lovely meal served simply with bread to mop up the juices, you could also serve this as a side dish for steak or pork chops.

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

100g thin asparagus tips, halved

1 clove garlic, peeled and sliced

1 large slicing tomato, thickly sliced and halved, or 3-4 regular or plum tomatoes

2 medium eggs

2 pinches ras el hanout seasoning

Salt and ground black pepper

Method Warm the oil in a frying pan, add the asparagus tips and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the garlic and, after a minute, add the halved tomato slices. Cook for 2 mins.

Make 2 hollows in the pan. Break in the eggs, put a lid on the pan and cook until the eggs are just set, to your liking.

Sprinkle with ras el hanout, salt and pepper. Serve with flatbreads or rustic bread.

Top tips for making Moroccan tomatoes

We've used ras el hanout seasoning here. It's a quintessentially Moroccan blend of eight or so spices (different recipes vary) but usually including cinnamon, cumin, coriander and ginger. It's available in most supermarkets. If you can't find it you can use a pinch of cumin and a pinch of paprika.

