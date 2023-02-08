Creamy mushroom and blue cheese buckwheat galettes recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

Buckwheat will give these pancakes a pleasant savoury flavour, as well as making them gluten-free...

Creamy mushroom and blue cheese buckwheat galettes
(Image credit: Future)
Makes4
SkillMedium
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time55 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories600 Kcal30%
Saturated Fat32.1 g161%
Fat45 g64%
Carbohydrates19 g7%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published
Contributions from
Jess Meyer

These buckwheat galettes are bursting with rich flavour thanks to both the chestnut mushrooms and blue cheese.

Lashings of double cream, a couple of teaspoons of Dijon mustard, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley before serving to ensure plenty of taste and texture with each bite. It takes under an hour to cook these pancakes from scratch and make this wonderful filling. Savoury pancakes (opens in new tab) have never tasted so good.

Ingredients

  • 130g buckwheat flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 200ml whole milk
  • 80ml cold water
  • 25g unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for the pan
  • Plus at 22cm non-stick frying pan

For the galettes:

  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 400g spinach
  • 4tbsp double cream
  • 2tsp Dijon mustard
  • 4 medium eggs
  • 100g blue cheese, crumbled
  • 1tbsp parsley, chopped
  • Plus a 28cm non-stick frying pan, with a lid

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. For the pancakes: Sift the flour into a bowl with a pinch of salt. Mix the eggs, milk and water together and gradually add to the flour, while stirring with a balloon whisk. Once smooth, mix in the melted butter. Set aside for 30 mins.
  2. Heat a little butter in the frying pan over a medium-high heat, so that the pancakes cook but don’t smoke. Add a ladle of mixture and swirl the batter to coat the pan’s base. When the edges look dry, flip and cook until the underside turns a speckled golden. Stack on a plate.
  3. To make the galettes: Heat 1tbsp oil in the frying pan, add the mushrooms, season and cook for 10 mins until soft. Add the garlic and spinach, and cook for a further 2 mins, to wilt the spinach. Add the cream and mustard, season and set aside.
  4. Put a quarter of the mushroom and spinach mixture into the centre of each pancake. Wipe the pan clean. Make a well in the centre of the mixture.
  5. Return the pan to a medium heat and put a pancake on either side. Crack an egg into the well of both and sprinkle with cheese. Fold each side of the pancake over to form a square with the egg in the centre. Put the lid on the frying pan and cook until the egg is to your liking. Repeat with the remaining pancakes. Sprinkle with the parsley to serve.

Top tips for making creamy mushroom and blue cheese buckwheat galettes

You don’t have to use blue cheese – goat’s cheese or Cheddar would work well in this recipe too. 

You might also like...

Explore More
Pancake Recipes
Rose Fooks
Rose Fooks
Deputy Food Editor

Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.


With contributions from
Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News