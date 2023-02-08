Creamy mushroom and blue cheese buckwheat galettes

These buckwheat galettes are bursting with rich flavour thanks to both the chestnut mushrooms and blue cheese.

Lashings of double cream, a couple of teaspoons of Dijon mustard, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley before serving to ensure plenty of taste and texture with each bite. It takes under an hour to cook these pancakes from scratch and make this wonderful filling. Savoury pancakes (opens in new tab) have never tasted so good.

Ingredients

130g buckwheat flour

2 eggs

200ml whole milk

80ml cold water

25g unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for the pan

Plus at 22cm non-stick frying pan

For the galettes:

2tbsp olive oil

250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

400g spinach

4tbsp double cream

2tsp Dijon mustard

4 medium eggs

100g blue cheese, crumbled

1tbsp parsley, chopped

Plus a 28cm non-stick frying pan, with a lid

Method

For the pancakes: Sift the flour into a bowl with a pinch of salt. Mix the eggs, milk and water together and gradually add to the flour, while stirring with a balloon whisk. Once smooth, mix in the melted butter. Set aside for 30 mins. Heat a little butter in the frying pan over a medium-high heat, so that the pancakes cook but don’t smoke. Add a ladle of mixture and swirl the batter to coat the pan’s base. When the edges look dry, flip and cook until the underside turns a speckled golden. Stack on a plate. To make the galettes: Heat 1tbsp oil in the frying pan, add the mushrooms, season and cook for 10 mins until soft. Add the garlic and spinach, and cook for a further 2 mins, to wilt the spinach. Add the cream and mustard, season and set aside. Put a quarter of the mushroom and spinach mixture into the centre of each pancake. Wipe the pan clean. Make a well in the centre of the mixture. Return the pan to a medium heat and put a pancake on either side. Crack an egg into the well of both and sprinkle with cheese. Fold each side of the pancake over to form a square with the egg in the centre. Put the lid on the frying pan and cook until the egg is to your liking. Repeat with the remaining pancakes. Sprinkle with the parsley to serve.

Top tips for making creamy mushroom and blue cheese buckwheat galettes

You don’t have to use blue cheese – goat’s cheese or Cheddar would work well in this recipe too.

