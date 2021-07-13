We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cooked in just 30 minutes, this sausage one pot is ideal as a midweek dinner as it’s super quick.

It takes just two simple steps to make this one pot sausage and squash roast. A portion of this hearty dish works out at just 432 calories. Sausages, squash, and new potatoes are tossed and coated in a simple mix of oil, paprika, and lemon.

Ingredients 8 good-quality sausages of your choice

350g prepared squash

500g mini new potatoes, cut in half

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp paprika

zest 1 lemon

2-3 tbsp half-fat crème fraîche

few fresh basil leaves

Method Heat the oven to 200C/gas 6. Arrange the sausages, squash and potatoes in a roasting tin and toss in the oil, paprika and lemon zest. Season well and roast for 30 mins, tossing well halfway through.

To serve, dot the crème fraîche around the tray and scatter with basil.

Top tips for making one pot sausage and squash roast

Swap your usual sausages for Quorn sausages instead for a veggie version.

