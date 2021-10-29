We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfectly crisp and temptingly golden, these pan roast potatoes are quick and easy to throw together. Unlike classic roast potatoes, this stove stop version requires no par boiling or lengthy oven time.

Make sure you use waxy potatoes for this recipe, as they tend to hold their shape better. The addition of garlic and rosemary give these potatoes a tasty flavour pop, but feel free to mix it up by adding whichever fresh herbs you have to hand – oregano and thyme work particularly well. Serve as a delicious side with Sunday lunch.

Ingredients 600g waxy potatoes

3 garlic cloves

Extra virgin olive oil

2tbsp rosemary leaves

Method Cut the potatoes into 2cm cubes. Chop the rosemary. Peel and cut the garlic cloves in half.

Heat a thick-bottomed pan with a lid on hob. Add enough olive oil to cover the bottom. When very hot, add the potatoes, rosemary and garlic, season generously and cover.

Cook over a medium high heat, shaking the pan to prevent them from sticking. Make sure the potatoes are turned over regularly so they become crisp and brown on all sides. This will take 15 minutes. A great side dish for any meal.

Top tip for making pan roast potatoes...

Lift these potatoes into a summery classic by adding grated lemon zest and a squeeze of juice just before serving.

