This deliciously sweet blueberry compote is so easy to make using just four ingredients.

Top your favourite pancakes with this tangy blueberry compote made from blueberries, caster sugar, water, and cardamom pods. This compote is perfect served with crepe-style pancakes, like our classic pancake recipe. You could try serving with thicker pancakes too like American or Scotch. This recipe serves four and takes just 20 minutes to cook.

Ingredients For the compote:

5 cardamom pods

300g fresh blueberries

80g caster sugar

80ml water

For the pancakes:

2 eggs, separated

300ml milk

1tsp vanilla extract

½tsp salt

190g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

Method Crack the cardamom pods and pound the seeds in a pestle and mortar until finely ground. Mix the cardamom in a saucepan with the blueberries, sugar and water, then put on a medium heat and bring up to the boil.

Once the mixture comes to the boil, turn down to simmer for around 10 mins until it thickens, stirring every now and again.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg whites in a large bowl until stiff.

In another bowl, beat the yolks with the milk and vanilla and salt. Sieve in the flour and baking powder and beat to get rid of any lumps. Then fold in the egg whites into the batter mixture until combined.

Heat up a little vegetable oil in a large frying pan over a high heat, then pour in spoonfuls of the batter and fry until bubbles appear on the surface. Once they start to brown on the bottom after around 1 min, flip over and cook for another minute.

Serve as a stack with a generous serving of the blueberry and cardamom compote.

Top tips for making pancakes with blueberry compote

When blueberries are out of season, frozen blueberries will work just as well. Throw them straight in the saucepan frozen, but use a little less water.

