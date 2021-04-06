Ready in just four easy steps, this delicious pappardelle with tuna sauce is a simple dinner option bursting with a rich tomato flavour.
The thick tomato-based sauce and soft pappardelle pasta make the perfect combination. Infuse the tuna sauce with onion, garlic, ripe tomatoes, oregano, and capers, which are optional. Serve with freshly chopped parsley.
Ingredients
- 4tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 500g ripe tomatoes, skinned, de-seeded and roughly chopped
- 1tsp dried oregano
- 198g can tuna in brine, drained
- 1tbsp each green and black pitted olives, roughly chopped
- 1tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 400g pappardelle
- fresh chopped oregano or parsley to serve
Method
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and cook the onion gently for about 5 mins. Add the garlic, tomatoes and oregano, cover and simmer gently for 10 mins.
Break up the tuna into small pieces and add to the tomatoes together with the olives, capers and seasoning.
Cook the pappardelle according to pack instructions.
Drain the pasta and divide between 4 bowls. Pour over the sauce and sprinkle with chopped oregano or parsley to serve.
Top tips for making pappardelle with tuna sauce
Capers are sold in brine or salt-packed. If using the salt-packed variety, rinse them under cold running water to decrease the saltiness before using.
