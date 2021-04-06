We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ready in just four easy steps, this delicious pappardelle with tuna sauce is a simple dinner option bursting with a rich tomato flavour.

The thick tomato-based sauce and soft pappardelle pasta make the perfect combination. Infuse the tuna sauce with onion, garlic, ripe tomatoes, oregano, and capers, which are optional. Serve with freshly chopped parsley.

Ingredients 4tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

500g ripe tomatoes, skinned, de-seeded and roughly chopped

1tsp dried oregano

198g can tuna in brine, drained

1tbsp each green and black pitted olives, roughly chopped

1tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper

400g pappardelle

fresh chopped oregano or parsley to serve

Method Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and cook the onion gently for about 5 mins. Add the garlic, tomatoes and oregano, cover and simmer gently for 10 mins.

Break up the tuna into small pieces and add to the tomatoes together with the olives, capers and seasoning.

Cook the pappardelle according to pack instructions.

Drain the pasta and divide between 4 bowls. Pour over the sauce and sprinkle with chopped oregano or parsley to serve.

Top tips for making pappardelle with tuna sauce

Capers are sold in brine or salt-packed. If using the salt-packed variety, rinse them under cold running water to decrease the saltiness before using.

