Learn how to make classic pilau rice in just three simple steps.

Pilau rice is traditional Indian rice that is perfect paired with a variety of classic Indian curries like tikka masala, rogan josh, or korma. Its golden yellow colour is made by turmeric, a natural food colouring agent, which dyes the rice during the cooking process. Spiced with cumin seeds, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, this pilau rice really packs a punch of flavour. It’s so easy to replicate this takeaway favourite at home as it takes just 10 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients 1tsp cumin seeds

1tbsp ghee or oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

4 cardamom pods

4 cloves

1tbsp turmeric

250g basmati rice

2 bay leaves

1-2 cinnamon sticks, broken

Method Heat a large pan, which has a tight-fitting lid. Sprinkle the cumin seeds over the base and cook for 30 secs, stirring well to toast them but taking care not to burn them. Tip out of the pan into a bowl.

Heat the ghee or oil in the pan. Add the onion and cook it over a medium heat for 5-7 mins, until it starts to soften. Crush the cumin seeds lightly with the cardamom pods. Add the cumin, cardamom, cloves and turmeric to the pan and cook for 1-2 mins.

Rinse the rice well and add to the pan, along with 450ml boiling water, the bay leaves and cinnamon sticks and stir briefly just to mix. Bring the mixture to the boil, cover the pan and cook over a low heat for 12-15 mins, until the water is absorbed. Leave the rice in the pan but off the heat for a few mins before serving.

Top tips for making pilau rice

The rice may be prepared in advance and reheated in a microwave, but make sure it’s cooled very quickly after the initial cooking and then kept refrigerated until you want to serve again. Store leftover rice in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. Make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving.

Find out everything you need to know about cooking rice with our how to cook rice guide including how to prepare rice, how much rice per person, and how to store leftovers too.