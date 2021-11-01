We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfectly crisp, bite-sized roast potatoes, flavoured with pesto and served with a cool, creamy dip. These potatoes make an excellent side or can be served as part of a buffet.

We used coriander pesto for these pesto roast potatoes but feel free to use the regular variety, or make it vegan by switching to a plant-based version. The fromage frais dip also works well with greek yogurt – simply stir in salt, pepper, a crushed garlic clove, and a sprinkle of paprika for extra flavour. You can also use whole new potatoes in place of regular ones, and save yourself some peeling time.

Ingredients 1.5kg (3lb 2oz) King Edward or Maris Piper potatoes, peeled

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp coriander or regular pesto

150ml (1/4pt) fromage frais or Greek yogurt

Method To start preheat the oven to 200°C/400°/gas 6. Pour the olive oil into a large roasting tin and place it in the oven to heat up.

Next cut the potatoes into bite-sized chunks and bring them to boil in large pan. Simmer for 7 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and return them to the pan. With the lid on the pan shake the potatoes to roughen the edges, this will give them a lovely crispy coating.

Next add the pesto and toss until evenly covered.

Carefully add the potatoes to the hot roasting tin and spoon over the pesto sauce. Return the tin of potatoes to the oven for 45-50 mins, turning once or twice during cooking, until crispy.

Top tip for making these pesto roast potatoes...

Make your own pesto by blitzing 80g basil, 50g grated parmesan, 50g toasted pinenuts, 150ml olive oil and two cloves of garlic in a food processor.

