Try this recipe for scone based pizza if you’re looking to whip up a delicious meal in a hurry.

This pizza on a scone base is easy and quick to make, as you can pull it all together using essentially just store cupboard ingredients. Ideal for when you have surprise guests over or when that craving for tasty, tomatoey and cheesy pizza hits. You can keep it simple with just the sauces and cheese like we’ve done in our recipe, or vary up the toppings and add your favourites. We recommend ham, fresh cherry tomatoes and spring onion for a truly authentic flavour.

Ingredients 175g self raising flour

½tsp baking powder

50g butter or margarine

50g Cheddar cheese, grated

4 – 5tbsp milk

1tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

400g can tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1tsp dried oregano

175g Mozzarella cheese, sliced or grated

50g mushrooms, sliced

Method Preheat oven to 200⁰C/400⁰F/Fan 180⁰C/Gas Mark 6. Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl.

Add the butter or margarine and rub in until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the cheese and sufficient milk to give a soft dough. Knead lightly.

Roll out the dough to a circle about 25cmdiameter and put on a greased baking sheet.

Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onion and fry until soft. Add the tomatoes, garlic and oregano and cook for about 2 minutes.

Spread the mixture over the dough right to the edges. Add the cheese and arrange the mushrooms on top.

Bake for 20 – 25 minutes until the cheese bubbles.

Tips for making:

Make sure you knead your dough, but it’s important not to knead the dough for too long. Knead your dough for a maximum of 4 minutes in total!

