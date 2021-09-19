We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare a batch of these crunchy poppy seed muffins in just 15 minutes. This recipe makes 10 muffins.

These poppy seed muffins are flavoured with cherries, unlike our lemon poppy seed muffins which are infused with lemon instead. These muffins are also made with marzipan, which not only adds a creamy texture to the muffins but also makes them slightly nutty in flavour.

Ingredients 255g self raising flour

115g caster sugar

2tbsp poppy seeds

150g canned cherries, drained and roughly chopped

115g golden marzipan, cut into small pieces

1 medium egg, beaten

50g butter or margarine, melted

175ml whole milk

Method Pre-heat oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Line a 10 cup muffin tin with muffin or cup cake papers.

Sift the flour into a mixing bowl, and stir in the sugar, poppy seeds, cherries and chopped marzipan. Make a well in the centre.

Mix together the egg, melted butter or margarine with the milk in a jug. Pour into the well and mix to form a thick, rough batter.

Spoon into the lined muffin cases and bake on the middle shelf in the oven for 22-25 mins, until risen and golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Best served warm.

Top tips for making poppy seed muffins

These muffins make a great tasting pudding: simply serve hot, out of the papers and accompany with warm chocolate sauce and a little pouring cream.

You might also like…

Blueberry muffins

Banana muffins

Chocolate muffins

Click to rate ( 45 ratings) Sending your rating