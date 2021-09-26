We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare these mouthwatering raspberry and white chocolate muffins in just 20 minutes.

Unlike our classic chocolate muffins recipe, these muffins are made with white chocolate. The sweetness of the white chocolate and the tanginess from the raspberries work wonders together. Make these moist muffins with natural yogurt for an extra spongey and light sponge.

Ingredients 300g plain flour

75g butter, melted

3 eggs

3 teaspoons baking powder

175g raspberries

100g white chocolate diced

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

100g caster sugar

150g natural fat-free yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

To decorate:

50g white chocolate, melted

Method Line a 12 hole muffin tin with 10 muffin cases. Mix the baking powder and bicarbonate of soda with the sugar and flour in a bowl.

Fork the melted butter, yogurt, eggs, and vanilla together in a second bowl until just mixed then add to the dry ingredients and fork together until just mixed. Add the diced chocolate and raspberries, mix together briefly then spoon into muffin cases.

Bake in a preheated oven set to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 for 15-20 minutes until well risen and golden.

Leave the muffins to cool for 10 minutes then loosen the edges of the cases with a round bladed knife. Lift muffins out of the tin and cool on a wire rack.

Decorate the muffins with melted chocolate drizzled from a spoon or piped from a paper piping bag with the tip snipped off. Leave to harden for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Top tips for making raspberry and white chocolate muffins

Try this recipe with strawberries or blackberries instead.

