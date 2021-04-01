We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rhubarb and apple crumble is the perfect ending to a Sunday roast.

Sweet, tart and extremely satisfying, this rhubarb and apple crumble is the ultimate British pudding. Crumbles were first made during the war because of rationing, when people didn’t have enough ingredients to make pastry, so they’d make crumble topping with stewed fruit instead. Our rhubarb and apple crumble recipe is just as cheap and tasty, using the same store cupboard ingredients with some butter and fresh fruit. Cover completely in some delicious hot vanilla custard or a dollop of creme fraiche. We’d also suggest making this in mid to late spring, when rhubarb is in season and at it’s best.

Ingredients 600g (1lb 5oz) rhubarb, sliced into 5cm (2in) lengths

450g (1lb) Bramley apples, cored, peeled and cut into thick wedges

150g (5oz) golden caster sugar

25g (1oz) butter, cubed

50g (2oz) plain flour

100g (4oz) luxury muesli

50g (2oz) light muscovado sugar

pinch of cinnamon

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F, gas mark 7). To make the apple crumble, place the rhubarb, apples and caster sugar in a large roasting tin and roast for 20 mins until softened and lightly charred.

Place the butter and flour in a food processor and whizz until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Mix in the remaining ingredients.

Spoon the cooked fruit into a baking dish and scatter over the crumble mixture. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden. Delicious served with crème fraîche.

Top tip for making rhubarb and apple crumble:

We’ve added luxury muesli to give our crumble a great texture but economy rolled oats will work just as nicely here.

You might also like...

Click to rate ( 319 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week