This roast bacon joint is the perfect alternative to a classic roast meat, plus it’s quick and easy to make.

Our roast bacon joint is ideal for those who want something a little different on a Sunday – or whenever you choose to have your roast. While the roast potatoes, vegetables and gravy are all essential parts of a roast dinner, there’s no denying that the meat is the highlight. This roast bacon joint is so succulent as it roasts for just long enough to infuse the sweet, sticky glaze into the meat without drying it out. Plus, if you have a little more time during the week, you could make this bacon joint and use it in so many different meals – from a luxurious full English breakfast to a delicious pasta dish.

Ingredients 900g(2lb) quality bacon joint

Glazes: 1-2 x 15mlsp (1-2tbsp) honey; Marmalade and mustard - a spoonful of each or favourite jam or jelly (redcurrant, plum, quince, etc)

Mix of vegetables (potatoes, baby carrots, parsnips, shallots, sweet potatoes, squash, apples or plums or any of your favourite seasonal root vegetables will work well).

Method Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180ºC, 350ºF.

Place the joint into a foil lined roasting pan. Add a small cup of water and lightly scrunch the foil around the joint.

Open up the foil for the last 20 minutes of cooking and brush now with the glaze (if you are using one).

Place the vegetables in a separate roasting pan, drizzle with a little olive oil, season and roast for 40-50 minutes.

Tips for making:

Make sure you add enough water to your roasting pan (aim for 1cm up the sides), as this will create a little steam during cooking and keep the joint moist. Skipping this step or not adding enough water could dry out the meat.

