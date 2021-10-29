We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These fuss free rosemary garlic potatoes don’t require any par boiling, meaning you can simply peel, chop, and pop them in the oven. The classic flavour combo of rosemary and garlic perfectly will perfectly compliment your roast dinner.

If you’re looking for exceptionally crispy roast potatoes, try our ultimate guide to cooking roasties. The potatoes in this recipe make a delicious and flavoursome side, but skipping the par boiling step does mean they won’t have quite the same crunch. Perfect for a speedy Sunday lunch or pared down Christmas dinner.

Ingredients 1kg (2lb 4oz) waxy new potatoes (such as Charlotte)

3tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

2tbsp chopped fresh thyme

2 garlic heads, not peeled

100ml (4fl oz) olive oil

Method Preheat oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 7). Cut the potatoes in half lengthways and place in a shallow roasting tin. Add the chopped herbs, garlic and olive oil and stir well.

Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper and place in the oven. Cook for 45 mins or until crisp and golden brown.

Top tip for making rosemary garlic potatoes...

Dried rosemary can be used in place of fresh, though won't pack quite the same punch. Add goose fat to make your potatoes extra crispy – many supermarkets now stock it all year round.

