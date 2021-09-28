We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s a simple cake design that will impress kids and adults alike.

Use a classic Christmas cake recipe to make the base, or cheat and use a ready-made version. This Rudolph cake is great for beginners, though can be made more complex by adding a Christmas tree or some festive stars. To stop the sugarpaste sticking to the counter, sprinkle a light dusting of icing sugar to your rolling pin and work surface.

Instead of Smarties, you could use half a shiny glace cherry for Rudolph’s famous red nose.

Ingredients 100g teddy-bear brown sugarpaste

Chocolate brown edible ink pen

1 red Smartie

2 small brown candy-covered chocolate sweets

Reindeer cookie cutters

Method Cover your Christmas cake with marzipan and sugar paste.

Knead the brown sugarpaste to soften it and roll it out on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Cut out one large and two smaller reindeer shapes. If there is time, allow them to dry so they’ll be easier to draw the details on; if not, use the edible ink pen, but take care not to press too hard on the sugarpaste or it will indent.

Mix some of the brown sugarpaste with water to give a sticky glue. Use a little to stick the red Smartie onto the largest reindeer for Rudolph’s nose and a brown sweet on to each of the smaller reindeer’s noses. Use some of the glue to position the reindeers on the cake. Wrap a ribbon around the cake.

Tip for getting the perfect reindeer shape

An easy tip to help you get a great shape that actually resembles a reindeer is to first print off a picture of a reindeer and place it underneath some baking parchment paper. Trace the outline of the design onto the paper and then cut that out. You can now use this as a stencil to cut out your fondant reindeer shapes. Alternatively, use a reindeer cookie cutter.

