Delicate salmon pancakes packed with mushrooms and a delicious Hollandaise sauce.

Salmon and Hollandaise sauce are a match made in breakfast heaven – eggs royale is one of our favourites. But don’t limit the combination to breakfast time. This recipe uses salmon steaks, rather than smoked slices. Neatly chopped into cubes, they still have the delicious flavour, but they make for a chunkier, more substantial filling. We’ve used ready made pancakes for this recipe, but if you’d rather make you own it’s really quick and simple with out brilliant pancake recipe. This makes a great Shrove Tuesday recipe, or a quick and filling weeknight dinner at any time of year.

Ingredients 30g (1oz) butter

150-200g (5-7oz) button mushrooms, sliced

265-300g packet salmon fillets, cubed

1-2 level tbsp chopped fresh dill

170ml jar Hollandaise sauce e.g. Mary Berry

3-4 pancakes

Freshly ground black pepper

You will need:

Ovenproof gratin dish, buttered

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.

Melt the butter in a frying pan and add the mushrooms. Cook for about 5 mins, stirring occasionally, until they soften. Add the salmon to the pan and cook for 4-5 mins, turning until it’s cooked. Take care not to overcook, or stir it too much, otherwise it will start to break down. Remove the pan from the heat.

Stir the dill into the jar of Hollandaise sauce, then add about ¾ of sauce to the pan and stir lightly to coat the fish.

Lay the pancakes flat on the work surface and spoon some salmon mixture down the centre of each. Grind some black pepper over the top and then fold each side of the pancakes to the centre, overlapping them. Carefully lift the pancakes and place them in the gratin dish. Spread the remaining Hollandaise sauce over the top.

Bake the pancakes for about 10-15 mins, or until they are hot. Remove from the oven and serve immediately with salad.

Top tip for making salmon pancakes

If your Hollandaise sauce separates, place a teaspoon of boiling water in a clean bowl and gradually whisk in the curdled sauce.

