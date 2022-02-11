We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These salted caramel pancakes pack in so many flavour and texture contrasts. Sweet and salty, hot and cold and smooth and crunchy. They’re an absolute delight.

Salted caramel is a relatively new flavour combination, created in 1977 when a French pastry chef in Brittany was trying to create something that stood out from the competition. Brittany is famous for sea salt, so he experimented and a classic was born. It’s hard to imagine today, when salted caramel is so ubiquitous. This pancake topping is delicious and versatile – it goes well on any kind of pancakes. We’ve use our classic pancake recipe here, but swap it out to American or Scotch if you prefer them – you can’t go wrong.

Ingredients Pancakes of your choice - we used classic pancakes

Tin of ready made caramel

Fine sea salt

Vanilla ice cream

Pretzels

Method Add 1 tsp of salt to 4tbsp of caramel and stir together. Add more salt to taste (the flavour will get more intense the longer it’s left to blend so make sure it’s only slightly salty at this stage.)

Make up a batch of pancakes and leave to cool slightly.

Spoon the ice cream and the salted caramel onto the pancake and decorate with pretzels.

Top tips for salted caramel pancakes

Don't go too heavy on the salt - the key to this flavour combination is balance. You should be able to taste the salt - it shouldn't get lost in the sweetness, but it shouldn't overwhelm it either. Use good sea salt, not fine table salt, which has a harsher flavour.

Swap the ice cream for some fresh cream if you prefer. Either whipped or pouring cream work well and both add a lovely richness to the caramel.

