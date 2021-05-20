We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our savoy cabbage with bacon and garlic recipe is the perfect accompaniment to any Sunday lunch.

Buttery, slightly salty and mouth-wateringly moreish – this savoy cabbage and bacon recipe will be the talk of the table during your next family roast. The classic irish dish dates back centuries and traditionally boils the bacon, using it’s broth to cook the cabbage. We’ve focused on texture and flavour here, by frying the smoked back lardons instead so they’re nice and crispy. The result is a tasty dish with an added crunch, that goes beautifully with chicken and golden roast potatoes.

Ingredients 1 Savoy cabbage (approximately 500g), finely shredded

1tbsp olive oil

200g pack smoked back bacon lardons

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Method Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the shredded Savoy cabbage and cook for about 1 minute. Drain and refresh under cold running water straight away to stop the cabbage cooking any more and to help it keep its lovely fresh green colour.

Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the bacon lardons for 3 to 4 minutes over a medium heat until they are golden brown. Add the crushed garlic and cook for 1 more minute, stirring constantly. Add the drained cabbage and stir-fry for 2 minutes until the mixture is heated through. Check the seasoning and serve at once.

Tips for making savoy cabbage with bacon and garlic:

We’ve used smoked back bacon but any good quality rashers will work well. Honey cured bacon will add a great sweet undertone to the dish.

