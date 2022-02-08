We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Smokey fish pancakes parcelled up with fresh leeks and a delicious cheesy topping.

We had never thought of pairing smoked fish and pancakes until this recipe came along – but it’s a delicious combination. The light cream cheese sauce adds such a richness, it’s almost as comforting as fish pie. We’ve used readymade pancakes for this recipe because it makes it so quick and easy. That said, making your own is pretty speedy too – try our pancake recipe for the best ones. These are really quick to cook. You can have them ready to eat in about 20 minutes, or probably half an hour if you’re making the pancakes from scratch.

Ingredients 8 pancakes

1 large leek

30g butter

500g smoked haddock (skin and bones removed)

200g tub extra-light cream cheese

1 tbsp rinsed capers

4 tbsp fresh chopped parsley

60g mixed fresh grated mature Cheddar and Parmesan cheese

Method To make the fish filling: Trim and slice 1 large leek and sauté it gently in about 30g butter for a couple of mins. Stir, then lay 500g smoked haddock on top of the leeks. Put a lid on the pan and allow to bubble gently for 5-6 mins, until just cooked.

Soften a 200g tub of extra-light cream cheese in a bowl. Add 1 rounded tbsp rinsed capers and 4 tbsp fresh chopped parsley. Season with black pepper. Add the leeks and fish, and the buttery juices. Mix in gently.

Divide the mixture between eight 20cm warm pancakes. Fold in the sides to make parcels. Pack in a lightly buttered flameproof dish or baking tray. Sprinkle with about 60g mixed fresh grated mature Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses and put under a low grill until warmed through and the cheese melts. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Top tip for making fish pancakes

This recipe would also work really well with shredded leftover roast chicken.

You may also like...

Banana pancakes

American pancakes

Blueberry pancakes

Click to rate ( 786 ratings) Sending your rating