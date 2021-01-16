We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spelt pancakes are a delicious and healthy alternative to classic pancakes and can be topped with sweet or savoury toppings too.

Spelt is thought to be much healthier for you than white flour as it contains a whole lot of nutrients. The result of these tasty spelt pancakes is a slightly more nutty finish – somewhere between the flavours of buckwheat and wholemeal pancakes. Their rich background notes mean these pancakes work well for both savoury and sweet toppings.

Ingredients 220g spelt flour

Pinch of salt

2 free range eggs

550ml full cream milk

50g unsalted butter

Method To begin making your pancake recipe break the eggs into the flour and salt and gently whisk. Gradually blend in the milk, splash at a time, until the batter is smooth like single cream.

Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan, whisk 2tbsp into the mixture and reserve the rest for greasing the pan between pancakes. Leave the mixture to rest for 30mins.

Grease the pan and heat until ‘smoking hot’. Add 2 tbsp of the batter to the pan, tipping the mixture from side to side, and using a pallet knife, carefully lift the edges of the pancake. When golden brown, flip the pancake over and cook the other side.

Keep warm in the oven with interleaves of greaseproof paper between pancakes. Serve immediately with a topping of your choice!

Top tips for making spelt pancakes

You could top them with a tasty mix of ham and cheese at tea time and then serve them up with fruit and cream for dessert, we don't imagine there'll be any complaints if you do.

Raid your fridge and cupboard for your fillings: traditional lemon sprinkled with castor sugar, or bananas drizzled with clear honey would both work a treat.

