Perfect for Halloween, this spooky spider cake is ready in just six simple steps and serves up to 10 people – great for sharing at a Halloween party.

With a soft rich chocolate sponge and chocolate topping, this gooey, moist cake is easy to make and is the perfect spooky treat for the festive season. It uses a handful of ingredients and takes just 45 minutes to make from start to finish. It’s an ideal option if you’re short on time. This cake is very impressive and makes the perfect Halloween birthday cake. For an alternative version, perfect for parties, divide up the mixture into cases and create delicious mini spider cupcakes.

Ingredients For the sponge:

175g unsalted butter, softened

175g golden caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

3tbsp golden syrup

40g ground almonds

175g self-raising flour

40g cocoa powder

For the topping:

225g plain chocolate

55g dark muscovado sugar

225g unsalted butter

5tbsp evaporated milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Liqorice Allsorts, chocolate sprinkles and Mikado Sticks to decorate

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line the cake tin with greasproof paper.

To make the cake, beat together the butter and caster sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the eggs then stir in the golden syrup and ground almonds.

Sift the flour and cocoa powder into another bowl and then fold into mixture. If mixture appears too thick just add a little milk or water.

Spoon into tin and bake for 30 mins or until springy to the touch. (Stick a skewer into the centre of the cake and if it comes out clean, it is cooked). Turn out onto a rack to cool.

To make the topping, melt the chocolate with the muscovado sugar, butter, evaporated milk and vanilla extract in a bowl over a pan of boiling water until chocolate has fully melted – leave to cool.

Once everything has cooled spread the chocolate over the cake with a spatula and top with a couple of Liqorice Allsorts for eyes – chocolate minstrels or anything circular would also work – and then insert Mikado Sticks for legs.

Top tips for making spider cake:

Before decorating, cut the top off of the cake and spoon Nutella or strawberry jam into the center of the cake. Pop the cake 'lid' back on top and decorate.

