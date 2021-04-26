We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Top these delicious fairy cakes with plenty of vibrant icing and sprinkles. Perfect for bake sales, picnics, or birthday parties.

Our fairy cakes with sprinkles are so quick and simple to make, they’re the ideal easy baking recipes for kids. Baked in just 20 minutes, these sprinkle fairy cakes are infused with vanilla and have a light golden colour. We’ve used multi-colored sugar balls to decorate but you could use other shop-bought sprinkles too including hundreds and thousands.

Ingredients 115g caster sugar

115g butter, softened

1tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs, beaten

115g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1tbsp milk

For the icing:

125g icing sifted

1 to 11/2 tbsp warm water

A little edible food colouring

Edible multi-coloured sugar balls if wished.

Method Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4 and place cupcake cases in a muffin tin.

Put all the ingredients for the cup cake mixture into a large bowl (with the all in one cake making method it is very important the butter is softened) and beat well with a wooden spoon to make a smooth cake batter. Add enough extra milk to make a soft dropping consistency.

Divide the cake mixture between the cupcake cases in the muffin tin (until they are three-quarters full). Then bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes. When the cupcakes are golden and firm to the touch, carefully remove from the oven and leave in the tin to cool.

To make the icing sift the icing sugar into a bowl and gradually add 1 tablespoon warm water mixing well. If you need to add any more water add it drop by drop until you have a glace icing that is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon.

Colour the icing with a little edible food colouring if wished. Spoon the icing on top of the cakes and decorate with edible multi-coloured sugar balls if wished.

Top tips for making fairy cakes with sprinkles

These fairy cakes are so tasty, they can be served as they are without any icing or sprinkles. Store in an airtight container for up to three days. Don’t store in the fridge otherwise they will dry out.

You might also like…

Mary Berry’s fairy cakes

Chocolate fairy cakes

Lemon fairy cakes

Click to rate ( 88 ratings) Sending your rating