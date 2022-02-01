We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These squash pancakes are flavoured with fabulous stilton cheese for a smokey blue, savoury hit.

Butternut squash is a brilliant filling for pancakes. It softens down as it cooks into a velvety texture that is delicious against the crisp edges and almost rubbery middle of a pancake. These are perfect for Shrove Tuesday – a day when we could happily eat pancakes at every meal. Try these as a main course for dinner. Then, if you have any batter leftover, you can use it to make sweet pancakes for pudding, too. Here, we have used our really easy, classic pancake recipe as a base – you’ll need to make four thin pancakes for the recipe. Use readymade ones if you prefer, though.

Ingredients Our pancake recipe

400g (14oz) butternut squash

1 tbsp olive oil

100ml (3½fl oz) vegetable stock

50g (2oz) watercress

50g (2oz) Stilton

Method Dice the unpeeled butternut squash and sauté in the olive oil until golden. (You can peel it if you prefer, but there is no need – the skin will soften as it cooks).

Add the vegetable stock, cover and simmer for 10 mins or until tender. Remove from the heat, drain off the liquid.

Stir in the roughly chopped watercress and 25g stilton. Season to taste.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Divide the mixture between four pancakes, roll them up and place on an oiled baking sheet.

Scatter over the rest of the crumbled stilton and bake for 15 mins or until crisp and golden. Serve hot.

Top tip for making squash pancakes

Stilton is a really lovely flavour in this recipe, but if your family are not fans of blue cheese, it's easy to swap it out. Go for something with a bold, strong flavour and a bit of crumble - feta or goat's cheese work well. Otherwise a tangy Lancashire or Wensleydale, or even a vintage mature cheddar.

