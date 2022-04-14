We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best cookies are crisp around the edges, just the right side of squidgy towards the middle, and packed with chocolate chunks – just like these.

These double chocolate chip cookies tick all the boxes. Just like our classic chocolate chip cookies, they have big chunks of milk chocolate in. But in addition, these also contain milk and white chocolate chunks, plus we’ve infused the dough with chocolate too. And not just cocoa powder like most recipes – this is actual melted chocolate. The result is a seriously decadent chocolate-y biscuit. This recipe makes a batch of 24 biscuits. You can split the dough into two if you prefer, and freeze half to use at a later date.

Ingredients 50g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

50g golden syrup

200g butter, at room temperature

225g light soft brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 medium free-range eggs

325g plain flour

¾ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp baking powder

200g mixed chocolates (white, milk and dark) chopped into 1.5cm chunks

Video of the Week

Method Heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4/.

Melt dark chocolate and syrup together in a bowl over a pan of barely simmering water. Leave to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until pale.

Add the melted chocolate mix, vanilla and eggs, and whisk. Sift in flour, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder and mix thoroughly. Fold in half the chocolate chunks. Chill for 2-3 hours or longer to firm up.

Scoop the mixture into balls with a spoon and press out on lined baking trays (leave about 4cms between each). Bake for 10-12 mins, then remove from the oven and press the remaining chocolate chunks gently into each cookie.

Return to the oven for 2 mins. Cool on trays for a few mins, before transferring to a cooling rack.

Top tip for making double chocolate chip cookies

It takes about three to four hours to prepare these delicious treats, but actually most of that time is chilling in the fridge. This is an important step if you want to get the right texture, so don't skip it. If you have time, start the day before and leave the biscuits to chill in the fridge overnight.

You might also like:

Sugar cookies recipe

Peanut butter cookies

Snickerdoodles