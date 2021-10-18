We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These savoury dried cranberry muffins with Stilton cheese are packed full of cheesy flavour.

The creamy, richness of the Stilton cheese works well with the sweet, tanginess of the cranberries. With a hint of mustard, these dried cranberry muffins are delicious topped with finely chopped walnuts.

Ingredients 300g self-raising flour

1tsp mustard powder

80g butter

185g Stilton, crumbled into small pieces

100g chopped dried cranberries

1 large egg, beaten

250ml milk

A sprinkling of finely chopped walnuts

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.

Grease a 12-hole muffin tin, or use muffin cases placed in the holes.

Put the flour and mustard powder in a large bowl and rub in the butter.

Add the Stilton and dried cranberries, then mix in the beaten egg and milk.

Spoon the mixture into the muffin tin or cases and sprinkle the chopped walnuts on top.

Place the muffins in the oven for 20 mins, or until they are firm to the touch.

Top tips for making dried cranberry muffins

To make this recipe even simpler, if that could be possible, use white stilton and cranberry cheese (instead of the separate cheese and dried fruit). The flavour will be subtler but extremely delicious all the same.

