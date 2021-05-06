We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just three simple steps to make these mouth-watering strawberry and cream cupcakes. The freshly whipped cream icing pairs perfectly with the strawberry-infused sponges.

Serve these indulgent strawberry and cream cupcakes at a birthday party, for afternoon tea, or even as part of a fancy picnic. The sponges are infused with strawberry jam and bejeweled with pieces of chopped strawberries. Add the cream icing just before serving to make sure it keeps its form. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes. Each cupcake is just 215 calories.

Ingredients 115g baking liquid or softened margarine

115g caster sugar

2 eggs, medium

140g self-raising flour, sifted

1/2 tsp baking powder

55g chopped fresh strawberries

1 tbsp strawberry jam

Filling:

150ml whipping cream, whipped

Icing sugar, to dredge

Red food colouring, optional

Fresh strawberries to decorate

Method Place all cake ingredients except strawberries in a mixing bowl and beat together until smooth. Fold in strawberries.

Place heaped tablespoons of the mixture in 12 cupcake cases. Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 20-25 minutes. Cool on a wire tray.

Mix the whipped cream with a little icing sugar to taste and if using add a little food colouring to achieve a pretty pink colour. Pipe over the cupcakes. Decorate with fresh strawberries.

Top tips for making strawberry and cream cupcakes

These cupcakes are best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest strawberry flavour. The fresh cream icing will also go off after a few days so any leftover cupcakes should be stored in the fridge for up to two days.

You might also like…

Strawberry cupcakes

Mary Berry’s strawberry cake

Basic cupcake recipe

Click to rate ( 96 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week