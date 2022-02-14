We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Surprise your brunch friends with a stack of these sweet and succulent strawberry pancakes.

This strawberry pancakes dish is a classic example of taking the original pancake recipe and amplifying it to your liking. The mix of sweet strawberries, crunchy almonds and sticky caramel works wonderfully together here. And the good news? They only take 15 minutes to make, rewarding you with a stack of 8 to tuck into. We recommend serving whilst warm with a dollop of double cream for an extra hit of indulgence.

Ingredients 100g flour

2 eggs, beaten

300ml milk

Oil for frying

20 strawberries, chopped

2tsp sugar

1 tbsp caramel sauce

300ml Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp, heaped, toasted almonds

Method In a bowl, sprinkle the sugar over the strawberries and leave to macerate while you make the pancakes. Switch your oven on to a low heat.

Place the flour in a bowl and gently whisk in the milk and eggs so you have a lump free batter. It should be the consistency of singe cream.

Heat a medium sized frying pan on a medium heat then wipe it with oil. Ladle enough batter into the pan to coat the base with an even, thin layer when you tilt it around the pan.

Leave the batter to stand until the top side looks dry and the bottom is golden, usually around 30 seconds. Using a fish slice or a flick of the wrist, turn or flip the pancake to cook the other side. Once cooked pop it on a plate, cover with foil and keep it warm in the oven. Repeat this till al the batter is used up and you have a pile of pancakes.

Gently fold the juicy strawberries and caramel through the yoghurt till it just ripples. Serve 2 pancakes per person topped with a dollop of the yoghurt mixture and scatter with almonds.

Top tips for making strawberry pancakes:

Not a fan of nuts? You could swap the almonds out for white chocolate drops instead for a full flavoured treat.

