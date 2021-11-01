We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hot roasties with a punchy, creamy dressing spiked with a dollop of horseradish. Tarragon goes beautifully with any chicken dish – think roast, stuffed, or even poached chicken breasts.

These tarragon potatoes have been triple-tested by Essentials magazine. Like traditional roast potatoes, these spuds have plenty of crunch plus an added boost of flavour and a delicious dressing. For added zesty flavour, try sprinkling over the zest of an unwaxed lemon just before serving. Serving a fish dish? You could switch the tarragon with fresh dill and a couple of spoonfuls of capers.

Ingredients 1kg new potatoes

4tbsp olive oil

Small bunch tarragon, chopped

For the dressing

2tbsp EPC lazy horseradish

100ml sour cream

100ml half-fat crème fraîche

2 spring onions, sliced

Method Heat the oven to Mark 6/200°C. Put the potatoes into a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and season. Roast for 45–50 mins, turning occasionally, until golden brown and tender. Sprinkle with chopped tarragon.

Mix all dressing ingredients. Thin with water to give consistency of double cream. Drizzle over potatoes.

Top tip for making tarragon potatoes...

If you’re short on time, simply boil the potatoes and mix with the dressing for a delicious potato salad.

