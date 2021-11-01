Hot roasties with a punchy, creamy dressing spiked with a dollop of horseradish. Tarragon goes beautifully with any chicken dish – think roast, stuffed, or even poached chicken breasts.
These tarragon potatoes have been triple-tested by Essentials magazine. Like traditional roast potatoes, these spuds have plenty of crunch plus an added boost of flavour and a delicious dressing. For added zesty flavour, try sprinkling over the zest of an unwaxed lemon just before serving. Serving a fish dish? You could switch the tarragon with fresh dill and a couple of spoonfuls of capers.
Ingredients
- 1kg new potatoes
- 4tbsp olive oil
- Small bunch tarragon, chopped
- For the dressing
- 2tbsp EPC lazy horseradish
- 100ml sour cream
- 100ml half-fat crème fraîche
- 2 spring onions, sliced
Method
Heat the oven to Mark 6/200°C. Put the potatoes into a roasting tin, drizzle with oil and season. Roast for 45–50 mins, turning occasionally, until golden brown and tender. Sprinkle with chopped tarragon.
Mix all dressing ingredients. Thin with water to give consistency of double cream. Drizzle over potatoes.
Top tip for making tarragon potatoes...
If you’re short on time, simply boil the potatoes and mix with the dressing for a delicious potato salad.