These vibrant golden noodles are infused with Thai curry paste and tossed with basil leaves and red chilli.

Our Thai curried noodles take just 20 minutes to cook. Packed with soft chunks of butternut squash, crisp pak choi, and soya beans. The Thai curry sauce has a creamy texture thanks to coconut milk.

Ingredients 1½-2 level tbsp yellow Thai curry paste

350g pack ready-chopped butternut squash and sweet potato

165ml can coconut milk

1 fish or vegetable stock cube

100g (3½oz) frozen soya beans, or peas

150g sachet ready-to-wok noodles

1 head of pak choi, leaves separated

Basil leaves and red chilli, for serving, optional

Method Heat a wok, or large pan, add the Thai paste and the prepared butternut squash and sweet potato, and stir-fry for 2 mins over a medium heat.

Pour in the coconut milk and 2 canfuls of hot water, add the stock cube, bring to the boil and simmer for 15 mins until the vegetables are just tender.

Add the soya beans or peas and then the noodles. Simmer for 2 mins.

Pour boiling water over the pak choi in a bowl and leave for about 2 mins. Ladle the curry into bowls and add the pak choi. Top with fresh basil leaves and slices of red chilli, if you like.

Top tips for making Thai curried noodles

Our recipe uses ready-to-wok noodles speeding up the cooking process. You could choose other noodles too like fresh egg noodles or rice noodles. You could even opt for rice and add leftover chicken to the mix to transform this dish into a yellow Thai curry.

