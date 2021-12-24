We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A gorgeous red curry in fragrant coconut milk that is so easy to make.

Cooking Thai dishes can be daunting as they have such an array of beautiful fragrant spices which work in a delicate balance. This Thai prawn curry and noodles, however, is so easy, you’ll want to make it again and again. Even better, it’s part of our low calorie meals collection, at only 326 calories per portion. It uses a pre-made red curry paste which combines red chillies, garlic, lemongrass, turmeric and other spices. Get the best one you can as it’s the flavour base of the dish, so it will make a difference.

Ingredients 125g Thai rice noodles

2tbsp Thai red curry paste

2 x 400ml cans reduced-fat coconut milk

200g large cooked prawns

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded, and sliced into strips

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

Dash of fish sauce

Pinch of caster sugar

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method Put the noodles into a bowl and pour over boiling water to cover. Leave for 4 minutes until they swell up and turn white.

Meanwhile, put the Thai curry paste into a pan with the coconut milk. Heat gently, stirring.

Add the prawns, spring onions, red pepper, lime zest and juice, fish sauce and sugar. Warm through for a couple of minutes. Add the noodles and heat for a minute. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Top tip for Thai prawn curry and noodles:

Thai red curry paste is slightly more fiery than green so if you prefer a milder taste swap them over. To add one of your five-a-day portions of fresh vegetables to this dish, toss in a couple of handfuls of sugar snap peas at the same time as the prawns.

